St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin in November

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights — a highly anticipated tradition — will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district very soon!

Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights was the JaxBest choice for best holiday event in 2021!

The 2022-2023 Nights of Lights will take place every evening from Nov. 19 to Jan. 31, 2023, the City of St. Augustine reports.

#NightsOfLights is just around the corner and City crews are busy preparing! If you see them out and about, please be sure to drive slowly and carefully. #CityStAug pic.twitter.com/JNSuDZySCF — City of St. Augustine (@CityStAug) October 26, 2022

The city will turn into a dazzling holiday display — more than three million lights will be strung on every corner of the historic district for two months. There will be trolley rides, caroling and smaller events to get you into the holiday spirit.

The festival will kick off with “Light-Up! Night” on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. The City of St. Augustine is offering free park & ride shuttles on Light-Up! Night, Thanksgiving weekend, the first three Saturdays in December, and during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

