80º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin in November

Holiday-holics rejoice!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: JaxBest, Nights Of Lights, November, St. Johns County, St. Augustine
Nights of Lights to begin on November 19!

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights — a highly anticipated tradition — will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district very soon!

Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights was the JaxBest choice for best holiday event in 2021!

Related: Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns, holds opening day on Thursday | Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

The 2022-2023 Nights of Lights will take place every evening from Nov. 19 to Jan. 31, 2023, the City of St. Augustine reports.

The city will turn into a dazzling holiday display — more than three million lights will be strung on every corner of the historic district for two months. There will be trolley rides, caroling and smaller events to get you into the holiday spirit.

The festival will kick off with “Light-Up! Night” on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. The City of St. Augustine is offering free park & ride shuttles on Light-Up! Night, Thanksgiving weekend, the first three Saturdays in December, and during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram