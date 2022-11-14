Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes

Unique Holiday Gifts at Jax Best Winner Seaside Shoppes | River City Live

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville.

The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website.

The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home accessories, furniture, beach décor, gifts and more.

With the holidays here -- it’s important to know, you’ll also find Christmas decor!

The store is located at 228 4th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach.

Click here for more information.

Runners up:

2) Atlantic Beach Arts Market 3) Colonial Quarter