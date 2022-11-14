Jacksonville’s best scenic trial: Timucuan Preserve

Hiking in the Timucuan Preserve can take you to a number of individual parks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning as one of your favorites — the Timucuan Preserve has once again been named your favorite scenic trail in the Jacksonville area.

This 46,000-acre ecological and historical preserve features several individual parks, each steeped in its own natural and cultural history. An afternoon hike might bring you to Fort Caroline National Memorial, Kingsley Plantation, Pumpkin Hill or the Talbot Islands.

Depending on where you go, you could find sandy beaches, shaded hammocks, salt marshes or a mixture of them all.

With so much ground to cover, it’s worth spending some time planning out your trip in advance.

You can find detailed descriptions of each of the park’s areas, along with maps of individual trails and picnic areas, on the National Park Service’s website.

Runners up:

2) Amelia Island State Park 3) Hanna Abbey Park