Jacksonville’s best breakfast: Grumpy’s Restaurant

Grumpy's Plans to Open 3 New Locations in 2021; Plans to have 8 total by 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We aren’t grumpy about this repeat winner!

Grumpy’s Restaurant has — yet again — returned as your pick for Jacksonville’s best breakfast in 2022.

The eatery is a full-service American & Southern-style diner developed and perfected since 1999, according to its website. Grumpy’s offers an array of daily and weekly chalkboard specials, a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, freshly squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

But the best part is breakfast! Customers will be treated like family when they enter the establishment and can choose delicious menu items such as pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, omelets, sides and so much more!

It’s truly a beloved neighborhood spot, now with locations in St. Johns, Middleburg, Neptune Beach, Yulee, and of course the original in Orange Park!

Planning an event or party? Grumpy’s has you covered! Head to the website for a closer look at the menu!

Runners up: 2) Metro Diner 3) Delicias Colombianas Jax