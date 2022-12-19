44º

Jax Best

Jacksonville’s best gym or place for CrossFit: Brandon Fitness

‘All gas, no breaks’

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Brandon Fitness, JaxBest
Jacksonville’s best gym or place for Crossfit: Brandon Fitness (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fitness club isn’t going anywhere!

For the fourth year in a row — Brandon Fitness is your favorite gym in Jacksonville.

The gym is run by Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness. He graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education and recreation and started his dream with just a few clients. He has now expanded to a permanent Southside office and gym space for his clients.

The gym offers kids camps, group workouts, challenges, sports training, individual training and more.

Ready to get to work? Head to Warren’s website to see how his clients have changed their lives.

Address: 5730 Bowden Road, Jacksonville, FL, United States, Florida

Runners up: 2) PhysWell Fitness and Rehab 3) Salt de Terre

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

