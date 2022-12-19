Jacksonville’s best gym or place for Crossfit: Brandon Fitness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fitness club isn’t going anywhere!

For the fourth year in a row — Brandon Fitness is your favorite gym in Jacksonville.

The gym is run by Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness. He graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education and recreation and started his dream with just a few clients. He has now expanded to a permanent Southside office and gym space for his clients.

The gym offers kids camps, group workouts, challenges, sports training, individual training and more.

Ready to get to work? Head to Warren’s website to see how his clients have changed their lives.

Address: 5730 Bowden Road, Jacksonville, FL, United States, Florida

Runners up: 2) PhysWell Fitness and Rehab 3) Salt de Terre