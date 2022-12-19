JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bala’s pizza has been on our radar for quite some time and for a delicious reason. They have the best pizza in town!

We aren’t playing favorites either — Bala’s pizza is your 2022 choice for Jacksonville’s best pizza.

Bala’s Pizza, a family-owned restaurant that recently opened in St. Johns County, features New York-style pizza, calzones, cheesy bread, garlic knots, meatballs, chicken wings, salads, desserts and more!

They also have a pie that many may not have seen before. It’s called “The Triple Threat.” It’s a pizza, mixed with a calzone, and topped with garlic knots. No, you aren’t dreaming.

“We serve New York-style pizza, however, what really makes us unique is our pizza combination called ‘The Triple Threat,’” Seline Bala, restaurant owner, said.

You can find it all at Bala’s Pizza located at 164 Everest Ln Suite 4, St. Johns, FL 32259. Click here for more information.

Runners up: 2) Moon River Pizza 3) Serafinas Pizzeria