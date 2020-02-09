Best pizza in Jacksonville? Our favorite slices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Of all the things Jacksonville is known for, pizza probably isn’t one of them. And that’s a shame because any way you slice it, there’s no need to travel far for a delicious pie.

Since Sunday is National Pizza Day, we figured now is as good a time as any to share our favorites around town along with some recommended bites. If you favorite spot isn’t listed below, post it in the comments so everyone else can check it out. 🍕

Here they are in no particular order:

Al’s Pizza: The name’s kind of a misnomer because Al’s has much more than pizza, but let’s stay on topic. The menu is loaded with good options, but my go-to is the Atlantic Beach Pie.

Biggie’s Pizza: You no longer have to hoof it all the way out to Jacksonville Beach for a taste of New York-style pizza — this joint now has a home in Five Points. Try a slice of the cheese.

Carmine’s Pie House: Like Al’s, there’s a lot more than pizza going on here. Carmine’s offers both New York- and Chicago-style pizza, so there’s that. Suggested pie? The Purple Haze.

Five Star Pizza: This is your Friday night, sweatpants and Netflix pie. It’s great pizza for the price, and you can’t go wrong with the Pepperoni Powerhouse, Deluxe or White pizzas.

Mellow Mushroom: Another popular pizza destination with multiple locations across town. Try the Holy Shiitake — it’s covered in mushrooms in the best possible way — on thin crust.

Moon River Pizza: Easily one of our favorites. Since the menu’s so diverse and the slices so cheap, you can mix and match flavors. Pair a slice of the White with a slice of the Special.

Tony D’s Pizza: Our reigning JaxBest pizza winner, you could call Tony D’s the people’s champion. This place serves up authentic, New York-style pizza, so it’s worth checking out.

V Pizza: We might spend too much time here since it’s so close to the station, but that’s fine with us because V Pizza is V good. Like other favorites, you’re not limited to pizza here.