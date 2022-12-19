Jacksonville’s best wine bar: Coastal Wine Market

Returning to the JaxBest list is Coastal Wine Market — your pick for Jacksonville’s best wine bar.

The connection that Steve and Shaun Lourie shared fostered their interest in the wine industry. In 2006, Steve lived in Los Olivos, California, where he fell in love with the wine tasting culture. He would later become a sommelier.

As written on the wine bar’s website, Shaun spent time in Italy and Spain, and shared a similar wine affinity.

When the two learned they shared the same vision, they brought a tasting room that’s treasured in the Nocatee community.

“CWM is a haven to gather together for a good time, relaxed conversation and personal connection,” they write on their website. “Steve and Shaun invite you to visit and become a part of their growing family of wine and craft beer lovers. The next time you are in need of a little respite from life, stop by CWM where sooner or later ‘everybody will know your name.’”

In addition to wine, be sure to check out the happy hour selections, cold and hot bites, and selection of beers.

641 Crosswater Pkwy Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081

Runners up: 2) Red’s Wine Bar 3) Royal Palm Village Wine and Tapas