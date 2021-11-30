Coastal Wine Market Launches Private Label

Coastal Wine Market won our Jax Best Wine Bar award awhile ago and have continued to make their mark in Jacksonville. The space offers intimate gathering potential where patrons can bond with their friends or connect in a communal vibe to make more. Offering a wide wine list and small plate menu, CWM has become a go to place for newbies and connoisseurs alike.

The Lourie’s are dropping their first private label creation with a black tie celebration on deck for Saturday evening. Find out more about that event, the new label and wine bar hours at www.coastalwinemarket.com.