Best bed & breakfast: Carriage Way Inn

Not surprisingly, this year’s choice for the best bed and breakfast takes JaxBest back to the nation’s oldest city, where you’ll find Carriage Way Inn — a repeat winner.

It’s received countless 5-star reviews on Trip Advisor, so you know it’s truly a gem in the heart of St. Augustine’s historic district. The bed and breakfast is just steps from old St. George Street, which is full of charming shops, museums and restaurants.

If other famous St. Augustine landmarks are on your to-do list, you can take a walk to the nearby Castillo de San Marcos or the Lightner Museum.

Head to its website for a look at its nine charming guest rooms and book your next trip!

Runners up:

2) Victorian House 3) Bayfront Marin House