Jacksonville’s best chocolate shop: Toffee by Rethreaded

This year, your choice for Jacksonville’s best chocolate shop takes JaxBest to the Springfield neighborhood, where you’ll find Toffee by Rethreaded.

If you haven’t heard about Rethreaded, the organization started with an idea and strong passion from founder Kristin Keen. As written on its website, Keen began developing relationships with women on the street and making prison visits.

She “...realized that the greatest need was for a safe, supportive work environment where the women could earn money while learning a skill and experiencing continued healing through community. We renew hope, reignite dreams and release potential for survivors of human trafficking locally and globally through business.”

Rethreaded has employed 78 women who are survivors of human trafficking, according to stats the organization provided. And every time you shop, you’re helping!

Visit its brick and mortar store located at 515 9th Street East.

Runners up:

2) Sweet Pete’s 3) Peterbrooke Chocolatier