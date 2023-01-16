Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Cowford Chophouse

Steak, seafood — and rooftop views! Cowford Chophouse in downtown is this year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner.

As written by the Chophouse, Jacksonville native Jacques Klempf purchased the building on East Bay Street in 2014. The building had significant structural damage, but he told the Florida Times Union that his goal was “to restore the building so the community can enjoy a piece of our city’s history and to promote economic development in Downtown Jacksonville.”

The view from the rooftop provides truly remarkable sights from the Southbank skyline — the perfect spot to start your romantic night with a cocktail. Then, you can have an appetizer on the rooftop before you head inside for dinner.

And what sounds better than sharing a 40-ounce porterhouse with that special someone?! (By the way, there are plenty of other options if steak isn’t at the top of your list.)

If you haven’t taken a gander at the menu, you don’t know what you’re missing... Head to its website for a closer look and to book your reservation for date night!

Runners up:

2) River and Post 3) Marker 32