The Donut Shoppe is a staple of the Jacksonville community -- and the top pick for JaxBest.

It’s been open since 1962, and ever since JaxBest has been a thing, you’ve picked The Donut Shoppe as your favorite spot in Jacksonville for a doughnut.

They open up every day right at 5 a.m. -- bright and early!

Now, they’ve had more than 1,400 reviews on Google -- and their rating is just shy of 5 stars!

Runners up:

2) Parlor Doughnuts 3) Good Dough