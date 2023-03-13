Jacksonville’s best flea market: Pecan Park Flea & Farmers’ Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning as your choice for Jacksonville’s best flea market is Pecan Park Flea & Farmers’ Market, which is proud to say it’s the largest in the city.

It’s been open for more than 30 years and has over 750 storefronts for you to find a special treasure. Admission and parking is free.

Interested in joining its team of vendors? Just give them a call.

The market is open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Head to its website for a closer look at the vendors and attractions.

Runners up:

2) Beach Boulevard Flea Market 3) Ramona Flea Market