Jacksonville’s best gallery: Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

Sunset over the St. Johns as seen from the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. Thanks for sharing, GatorGal!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Your choice this year for Jacksonville’s best gallery is none other than the one and only Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens.

As advertised on its website, the Cummer is the largest fine arts museum in Northeast Florida. It’s been around since 1958, when Ninah Cummer — an art collector, garden enthusiast and civic leader — bequeathed her collection and riverfront home, thus creating the museum.

Her core collection of 60 pieces from the estate has grown to more than 5,000 works.

“The historic gardens, set against the backdrop of the St. Johns River, serve as a centerpiece of beauty for all to enjoy,” the museum writes.

Head to the Cummer’s website for a look at hours and admission, and learn about the latest exhibits.

Runners up:

2) Alexander Brest Museum 3) Grace Gallery