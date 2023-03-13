Jacksonville’s best pet boarding/daycare: Birch Island Veterinary Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Finding its way to the top of the JaxBest is Birch Island Veterinary Center, your choice for Jacksonville’s best pet boarding / daycare.

Birch Island first opened its doors in 2018 by Dr. Deanna Greer, a native of Jacksonville for over 15 years, and a veterinarian for more than 20 years.

“Our practice will strive to be the home away from home for your dogs, cats, and small animal family members,” the vet writes on its website. “We offer full medical, surgical and dental care as well as boarding, day care, grooming, and much more!”

The facility was designed to eliminate fear, anxiety and stress of animals. There are separate entrances, waiting rooms and exam rooms designed to make your pet’s experience a comfortable one.

Head to its website to learn more.

Runners up:

2) Pooches Playhouse 3) Club K-9 Inc.