Best local band: Mandalla Music Band

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taking top honors for the best local band is the Mandalla Music Band, a Jacksonville group known for a variety of different styles.

The band performs a balance of modern Latin music like salsa, merengue and reggaetón, and they also let loose with some American top 40 hits.

Chances are you've probably seen them once before! The Mandalla Music Band has performed at popular restaurants across the area in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and Fernandina Beach.

The band is also one of North Florida's top live bands for private parties, weddings, corporate events and clubs, so you're going to want them to play at your next party!

Head to the Mandalla Music Band’s website to take a look at their upcoming shows!