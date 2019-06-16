JaxBest: The top local spots that make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

From June 17 - 30, give us your favorite pick in the following categories:

Breweries | Trails | Dog Parks | Public Art | Coffee Shops | Fishing Charters | Surf Spots |

Animal Encounters | Golf Courses | Water Sports Rentals

You can vote once a day in each category. New categories will be coming in July!

When the votes are tallied, the winners will hold the title of JaxBest for an entire year. The winners will be announced the week of July 8 and appear below.

