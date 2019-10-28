Best local barbecue: Fae’s BBQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for some slow-and-low barbecue in the Jacksonville area? The secret's out! You'll want to head to Fae's BBQ, the JaxBest choice for best local barbecue.

The first thing you'll notice when you look at Fae's menu: It's simple. That's a good thing.

Adding to the guaranteed goodness -- Fae's operates out of a food truck. It's always clear you're in for a great meal when you see a food truck!

A little bit of history: The business is named after Carolyn Fae Lucas -- a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. From her younger years onward, she prepared meals for her brothers and sisters every day.

Later on, she began catering -- delivering meals to family and friends who were elderly or sick. Her Sunday dinners were said to be legendary!

Fae's honors that legacy daily. Take a look at its website to see the upcoming schedule!

Our mouths are watering.