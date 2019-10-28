Best local pumpkin patch: Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for the perfect pumpkin this holiday season? You'll want to head to Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch, the JaxBest choice for the best local pumpkin patch.

You'll find the pumpkin patch just outside the Isle of Faith United Methodist Church on San Pablo Road. It's entirely run by volunteers.

The pumpkins are shipped by a grower in New Mexico. According to the church, in cooperation with the Navajo Nation, they grow 1,200 acres of pumpkins during our harvest months of September and October.

You can head there Sunday through Friday from 12 p.m to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Head to its website for more information.