Jacksonville’s best brewery: SJ Brewing Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A back-to-back-to-back winner! For the third year in a row, SJ Brewing Company has taken the JaxBest award for best brewery.

With more than a dozen of its own creations on tap, SJ Brewing has you covered whether you like red ales, hoppy IPAs, dark porters or refreshing lagers.

How did it all start? At home in 2011 when one of the owners received a “Mr. Beer” home brewing kit for Christmas! After several years, the passion became a career and SJ has been open since August 2018.

There’s live trivia every Tuesday, and beer and wine is available for carryout. Got a private event? The brewer is available on Mondays for private events by reservation.

Check out the event list on its website, and, of course, take a look at the long list of brews.