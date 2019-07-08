Best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If your summer adventures are taking you offshore for a deep sea fishing trip, you’ll want to call Capt. Chad with Team Buck Rogers, the 2019 JaxBest pick for best fishing charter.

Just check out some of these photos from recent fishing trips. Can you say, “that’s a big catch!”

Capt. Chad has spent over 23 years in law enforcement and is a lieutenant at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He offers a first responder/military discount.

Team Buck Rogers, named after Capt. Chad’s late grandfather, Buck, and his father, Roger, welcomes anglers of all skill levels and children of all ages for a day on the water!

Head to the website to book your trip!

