Best golf course: Jacksonville Golf and Country Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s one of the finest private country club course layouts in the state, and Jacksonville Golf and Country Club took top honors for best golf course in JaxBest for 2019.

The fairways are pristine and the course is immaculately maintained making it a perfect fit for golfers of all skill levels.

The club has been around since 1989 and has just under 800 members. Non-members can play a round too if they’re invited by a member.

To find our more, head to the country club’s website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.