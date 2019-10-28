Best local rooftop bar: River & Post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking for the perfect spot to sip your favorite drink and take in the views of the Jacksonville skyline? Look no further than River & Post, the JaxBest choice for best local rooftop bar!

You're greeted at the door with a modern, contemporary vibe. Then you take the elevator all the way to the very top.

The rooftop has outdoor couches and fire pits, and if there is rain in the area, there's a retractable roof. Step up to the bar for a beer or a handcrafted cocktail.

RELATED: JaxBest winners: The spots that make Jacksonville shine

The dinner menu? Top notch as well. Whether you pick something from the field or the sea, it'll tempt your taste buds for more.

River & Post's rooftop bar also made the News4Jax list of top rooftop bars in Jacksonville to sip on some sunshine.

Head to River & Post's website to make a reservation!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.