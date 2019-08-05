Best tacos: El Agave Azul

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Really good tacos put a smile on everyone’s face, and if you’ve got a hankering for some traditional street tacos, you’ll want to head to El Agave Azul, the 2019 JaxBest choice for best tacos.

Its food truck travels all around town, which we all know is the best way to have a taco. But there’s also a location at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. A new store is planned to open in the Baymeadows area.

In addition to the tacos, you’ll want to get a side of chips and handmade guacamole or some homemade salsa. Check out the full menu online.

