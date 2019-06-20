JaxBest: Coffee is big business, so which shop gets yours?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Can’t live without your daily cup of coffee? Why do you frequent the local coffee shop you do? Is it their lattes or cappuccinos? Love the atmosphere?

Maybe it’s the special taste of a regular cup of java because of the way they roast their beans.

Regardless, the fact is all coffee drinkers have their favorite stops. And there’s no shortage of local coffee shops in the Jacksonville area.

And with good reason.

According to the National Coffee Association's 2019 data, 63% of Americans drink coffee on a given day and 79% say they've had coffee in the past year.

And the trend toward gourmet coffee is growing: 61% of those who had a cup of coffee the day before reported they drank a gourmet brew, according to the NCA's National Coffee Data Trends market research.

In 2018, NCA data showed U.S. coffee drinkers consumed about three cups a day on average.

And coffee is big business, a Money Matters report from Acorns found Americans spend about $1,100 a year on our coffee habit.

By the way, coffee shops are not just places where coffee percolates. There are other perks, too.

It’s a place where people meet, make plans and connect. It’s social.

It’s a place to retreat, get some work done, just browse the internet.

Some people say it’s a sanctuary and a good place to chill.

JaxBest voting

So where is your favorite place to caffeinate? You can vote for it for JaxBest.

VOTE: Cast your vote for your favorite coffee shop

Voting started Monday and winners will be announced the week of July 8. You can vote once per day.

If you do not see your favorite on our JaxBest list, you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process.

MORE: Vote for all your favorites in our JaxBest categories

