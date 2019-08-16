Florida among worst states to have a baby

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Florida is not the best place to have a baby, according to new report released by WalletHub.

The report ranks all 50 states and Washington, D.C. based on factors like cost, health care accessibility, and baby-friendliness. The data also set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

The top five best states to have a baby are Vermont, Massachusetts, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Minnesota. The lowest-ranked were Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Florida took the 43rd spot and Georgia came in at 46. The study also showed that Florida is among the highest for hospital delivery charges, rate of low birth-weight, and midwives per Capita.

You can find all the rankings here.

