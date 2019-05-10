Google pays tribute to British scientist Lucy Wills



Google Doodle is honoring a British scientist who changed the lives of pregnant women and babies forever.

Lucy Wills is the pioneering prenatal care researcher, who discovered folic acid's preventative qualities.

She was born today in 1888.

Wills studies female textile workers in India suffering from anemia in the 1920s.

She gave them a popular British food spread called “Marmite” and their health improved.

Eventually, the ingredient in the spread was determined to be folic acid, which scientists say also helps in brain development in utero.

When taken by women before and during pregnancy, it can help prevent birth defects in the baby's brain and spinal cord.

Today, pregnant women and those hoping to become pregnant are encouraged to take folic acid.

