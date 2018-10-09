Florida Sheriff's Office issues 'trespass warning' for Jim Cantore

You know it's real when Jim Cantore, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel, shows up.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. - If you're from Florida, you know all about Jim Cantore.

He might be a great guy, but we hate seeing him. Why? Because he only shows up when bad weather is on the way.

As we track Hurricane Michael, one Sheriff's Office in Florida wanted to let residents know just how dangerous the Category 2 storm could be and warned that Cantore was on his way.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office issued a "trespass warning" for Jim Cantore, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel.

"Everyone knows what's in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice. lol," The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said.

One commenter chimed in saying, "Don’t follow this guy...he’s nothing but trouble!!!"

One person tagged a friend, saying, "Remember me telling you that it’s all good unless Jim Cantore shows up??"

Well played Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, well played.

