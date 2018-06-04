Ladies, this Amazon delivery man is the real MVP

HASLET, Texas - "Please hide packages from Husband!"

That's the message on Vanessa O'Shea's doormat at her home in Haslet, Texas. She may be an avid online shopper, but she is trying to keep that under wraps.

So when the Amazon delivery man caught a glimpse of the plea for help, he took action, hiding the package in hopes that the man of the house would not catch on to his wife's online purchases.

O'Shea posted the video on Facebook along with the picture of the door mat, saying, "Shoutout to #amazon for always being loyal and hiding my packagesl! 😂"

O'Shea told News4Jax she got the fun doormat at Kirkland’s. The plan was going great until her husband received the doorbell notification.

"My husband actually got the ring doorbell notification that someone was at the front door," Vanessa said.

The doormat may not have worked, but it sure did make for a good story.

"We were at dinner and we’re both cracking up," Vanessa said. "He gets an A for effort."

The Facebook video has been shared over 20,000 times.

So the moral of this story is: this Amazon delivery man is the real MVP.

