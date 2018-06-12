Son's hilarious, embarrassing sign greets mom at airport

FORT SMITH, Ark. - What is the perfect way to say, "Welcome Home Mom"? Make a sign.

That's what one Oklahoma boy and his father did when Barbara Nielsen was on her way home from a business trip.

Imagine her surprise when she caught a glimpse of her son holding a "Welcome Home From Prison Mom" sign, written with black marker.

She said -- to set the record straight -- that she works for a manufacturing company in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The original post on Facebook read: "Brandon is a jerk, lol. This is the sign Daimen was holding when I got off the plane."

Her friend shared the picture writing: "So a friend was gone for a week on BUSINESS and her husband made this sign for their son to hold to welcome mom back! I died laughing."

The post has been shared more than 84,000 times.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.