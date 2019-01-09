Viral: Man with autism gets long-awaited tattoo after shops turn him away

BERMERTON, Wash. - A post on Facebook continues to trend after sharing a story about a man with autism and his dream of getting a "Tommy" tattoo.

Buzz, 24, was diagnosed with autism... but that doesn't stop him from perusing his dreams.

According to a Facebook post, Buzz has been wanting to get a tattoo for the past five years, but has been turned down multiple times because artists were "concerned about his mindset."

That was until one tattoo artist said yes.

“When Buzz arrived he had a huge smile. From the moment I met him and that’s when I told myself that this tattoo is getting done – no matter what adjustments I have to make,” Masga said. “Whether it took me five hours or five sessions, I was willing to do it. He sat like a champ, didn’t complain or quit, and we did it!”

"He sat like a rock, was positive all the way of what he wanted and finally got his dream tattoo! So be like Buzz and don't let them tell you "no" or "not possible", cause damn it, me and buzz?!, we did it!"

Sandi Green, Buzz's mother, told KTVU that her son loves the end result, and eventually wants to add the rest of the Rugrats characters to his arm. She says Buzz is saving up his money for his next visit with his “new best friend” Pat.

The Facebook post was originally posted last year, but has made rounds on Facebook again.

The post has been shared more than 167,000 times in one year and has over 380,000 reactions.

