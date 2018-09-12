Live

LIVE: Coastal Carolina cams

By News4Jax.com Staff

Beachcams spread up and down North and South Carolina are watching the coast as Hurricane Florence approaches. Here are a few that News4Jax are monitoring.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (traffic map and cameras)

Interactive map not working? Here are some links:

