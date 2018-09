The Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute and WJXT are co-hosting a mayoral forum commemorating the 50th anniversary of Jacksonville’s consolidated government at JU's Terry Concert Hall. The forum is moderated by Kent Justice of News4Jax and Rick Mullaney of the Public Policy Institute.

The entire forum is being recorded and will be shown on Channel 4 at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, in a special episode of This Week in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.