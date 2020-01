We’re going batty over the new 2020 quarters!

Two fruit bats, a mom and her pup, will be pictured on the back of the new 2020 quarter, representing the National Park in American Samoa.

The first special edition coin will be released on Feb. 3.

After the fruit bat quarter, there will be four more coins made by the U.S. Mint to represent other national parks, ABC News said.

