Feds warn parents to stop using baby sleeper over suffocation risk

In the wake of recent warnings about infant inclined sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers about Summer Infant Inc.’s SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper.

Based on CPSC staff’s evaluation of the product, how it is used and outside expert analysis, CPSC staff believe that the Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper puts infants at risk of suffocation.

No incidents or deaths involving the SwaddleMe sleeper have been reported to the CPSC, but the agency urges consumers to stop using the product immediately.

CPSC is pressing Summer Infant to recall the sleeper, but the company has not yet agreed to do so.

The agency continues to emphasize that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.

Report any inclined sleeper incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.