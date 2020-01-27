Daily Record: Former QB Blake Bortles sells Jacksonville Beach home

More than seven months after the price dropped on his oceanfront home, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles found a buyer.

Retail developer Toney Sleiman and his son, Anthony Hunter Sleiman, bought Bortles’ three-level home in Jacksonville Beach for $1.7 million, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The Sleimans bought the Ocean Drive home on Jan. 16. Bortles originally paid $1.5 million for the home in 2015. He had in the market for $2 million before dropping the price to $1,925,000 in June.

“This impeccably maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom tri-level home features just over 2,500 sq. ft., 2-car garage, light and bright open floor plan maximizing the unbelievable views of the ocean, gourmet kitchen, exquisitely appointed bathrooms and so much more,” according to Realtor.com.

Toney Sleiman owns Sleiman Enterprises, which owned and ran The Jacksonville Landing until last year, when the city took over the iconic riverfront mall, which has since been torn down.

Bortles’ home was built in 1995 and included a wine cellar, covered porch and balcony and dune walkover.