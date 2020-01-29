Legislation could bring relief to Florida homeowners impacted by hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The start of hurricane season is still four months away, but every Floridian knows it’s never too early to start preparing.

A new bill making its way through the Florida Legislature could bring some relief to homeowners if they are impacted by a storm.

“The Consumer Protection Act passed its first round of committee meetings," said Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “With this bill we are sending a message to insurance companies that if you’re going to operate in the state of Florida, you must do what’s right by your customers.”

If given the green light, the bill will:

Give consumers more time to get out of a public adjusters contract in times of a disaster

Require all insurance companies to settle claims in 90 days.

Provide fraud protection by cracking down on unlicensed insurance agents

Rid fees on Floridians who are trying to take charge of their credit

Protect Floridians from being taxed when their insurance company goes under

“No longer should claims handling issues create delays as storm victims rebuild their homes and lives," Patronis said. “I shouldn’t have to step in to make sure insurance companies are doing what they should be doing for their customers. Let me be clear: This bill is not a silver bullet, but it is an important step toward fixing the insurance problems that have plagued Floridians.”

The Consumer Protection Act passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate on Tuesday. It still needs to be voted on before it reaches the governor’s desk.