Crucial deadline approaches for non-filers with dependents hoping for stimulus payment

While millions have received the coronavirus stimulus relief check, a crucial deadline looms for people who haven’t been paid yet.

A messaged appeared on the IRS website,

“If you have qualifying children under 17, use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool below to have $500 per child added to your $1,200 Economic Impact Payment. You must register by noon Eastern on Wednesday, April 22,″ it read.

The deadline is applies to those receiving Social Security retirement or disability benefits, supplemental security income, railroad retirement benefits, or Veteran’s Affairs benefits.