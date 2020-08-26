Mr. Peculiar Styles boosts self-confidence with head-to-toe transformations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of Mr. Peculiar Styles has a simple motto: Be creative, be different, be you.

Kris Sawyer’s personal styling business isn’t only challenging fashion norms but also boosting self-confidence along the way.

“Fashion is not based upon what others say looks good,” Sawyer said. “It’s based upon what you think looks good.”

Brianna Raoof, a recent client, said using Mr. Peculiar Styles pushed her sense of fashion to new heights during a first-time photo shoot.

“He got on my Instagram and he got to know who I really was,” Raoof said of Sawyer. “We hadn’t met before, so when he brought over all these styles, it was something that I really wouldn’t have chosen for myself but after putting them on I was like, ‘This is amazing!’”

Photos of Brianna Raoof from her Mr. Peculiar Styles photoshoot (Courtesy of photographer Michael Sloan)

Sawyer provides head-to-toe transformations for people wanting to switch their look up for either an occasion or a lifetime.

The mobile business, which News4Jax is featuring as part of National Black Business Month, is a mix of grooming and personal styling. Sawyer aims to highlight one’s personality through fashion.

“Your look, your image, it goes a long way and what I like to do is, I like to take time out to make myself feel happy or have a sense of joy, especially the times we live in, because when you look at everything going around you, you tend to forget about yourself,” said Sawyer. “The fashion never stops. You have to wear clothes, period.”

Raoof said style is a form of individual expression.

“I think it’s very important for us to have our own individual style because we’re all unique. We all have to express ourselves differently,” Raoof said. “You know whether it’s just a black and white T-shirt or whether it’s colors out of this world. I think that it’s very important for us to be able to express ourselves more than just our personality because our style is our personality as well and that shines through our clothes.”

Sawyer provides his services for full wardrobe changes, photoshoots, and special events.

He encourages everyone to remember that even though times are difficult, you can take care of yourself by putting on one of your favorite outfits every now and then to look good and feel good.

This simple act could give you a boost of positivity in otherwise uncertain times, Sawyer said.

You can find more information about Sawyer’s business at www.mrpeculiar.net.