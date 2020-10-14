Report: Developer updates plans for River City Brewing Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Miami-based developer is updating its plans for the River City Brewing Company site on the South Bank to include a restaurant after backlash from the public, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The developer wants to demolish River City Brewing and replace it with an eight-story apartment complex and 500-space parking garage near Friendship Fountain tucked behind MOSH.

News4Jax news partner the Jax Daily Record shared a rendering of what the site could look like once it’s complete.

The new change is a 1,800-square-foot restaurant and bar with 3,200-hundred-square-feet of outdoor dining space.

The Related Group’s proposal, which also includes a 335 apartment development, comes with a $92 million price tag.

According to the Daily Record, the Downtown Investment Authority will vote on a resolution Wednesday that would issue a 30-day notice of disposition for the city-owned property.

Related Group negotiated a contract with Maritime Concepts, which owns River City Brewing, to purchase its interest in the property and buy out the remaining 77-year lease with the city.

Some members of the committee criticized the developer’s plan for the lack of restaurant and retail space.

The Record reports the city’s total investment in the project is more than $16 million. For more on the story, go to JaxDailyRecord.com