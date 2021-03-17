IRS to push tax deadline an extra month

This year’s tax season was scheduled to end April 15, but multiple news outlets reported Wednesday that the IRS is planning to push the deadline date to file an extra month.

According to CNBC and other national outlets, the agency is considering moving the filing deadline to either May 15 or possibly May 17 since the 15th is a Saturday. The IRS typically delays filing deadlines that fall on a weekend or holiday to the next business day.

There have been calls to extend the deadline after the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has sent out 90 million economic impact payments totaling $242 billion.

The bulk of those payments were made by the IRS as direct deposits, which recipients starting seeing in their bank accounts last weekend, officials said Wednesday.

In addition, Treasury has mailed out roughly 150,000 checks worth about $442 million.

Processing of the payments began last Friday, the day after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which authorized direct payments of up to $1,400 to qualifying individuals.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.