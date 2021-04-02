From toilet paper shortage to price hike: Why you might be paying more for some products

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, which produces Cottonelle, Scott, and Viva brands, has blamed commodity costs for the increase.

First, it was a toilet paper shortage.

Now, you might have to pay more for it.

One of the biggest manufacturers of toilet paper, diapers and paper towels announced a price hike could be coming later this year.

According to CFRA Research, an independent business data company, commodity costs that could have led to the price increase include “significant inflation on raw materials, lower birth rates, and the need to invest in advertising and discounts.

There’s a chance you may not notice an increase, but that all depends on businesses who sell the product.

In a statement from Kimberly-Clark, the company says it will raise costs on list prices, which are prices paid to suppliers of a product.

In the end, retailers choose how much to charge customers.

Kimberly-Clark is the second-largest toilet paper manufacturer in the U.S., but the company is also known for Kotex feminine hygiene products and Huggies diapers.

But other companies have already started raising prices on everyday items.

The J.M. Smucker Company increased the price of Jif peanut butter last August.

Hormel Foods and Cheerios maker General Mills announced in March they are raising prices because of higher grain costs.

While Kimberly-Clark did not say exactly how much of an increase you could be seeing, they said it will be in the mid to high single digits that will go into effect in June.