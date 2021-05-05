Peloton recalls 2 treadmills after child death, injuries reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton are announcing two separate voluntary recalls of Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

The recalls came after CPSC said children and at least one pet were pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the Tread+ treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child.

“I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products. The agreement, which the Commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills,” Robert S. Adler, acting chairman of the CPSC said in a statement.

Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy as described in the press releases below.

Peloton has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications. CPSC previously warned consumers about the Tread+ in April.