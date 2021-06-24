How new cellphone plans from your cable company could save you money

Maybe you’ve seen ads for cellphone service from companies you don’t usually think of when it comes to mobile phones. More and more cable and broadband companies are offering cellphone plans, and as Consumer Reports reveals, those plans can often save you money.

About 5 million people now get their cellphone service from a cable or broadband company.

Cable companies lease wireless capacity from major carriers and use Wi-Fi whenever possible to provide service, and that saves consumers money.

If you already get internet service from Spectrum or Xfinity or any service offered by Altice’s Optimum or Suddenlink brands, adding a cellphone plan to the bundle could lower your mobile bill.

All three companies offer one phone line with unlimited talk, text, and data for just $45 a month. And they offer flexibility, so you can sign up for customized data plans for each of the members of your family.

CR says there are a few drawbacks to consider. Your service could get slowed down if network traffic is high, fees or taxes may not be included in the advertised rates, and automatic monthly payments may be required.

Consumer Reports says if money is tight, this could be a way to afford both cell service and a wired broadband connection in your house.

To learn more about each company Consumer Reports details for offering cell phone services, click here.

The CTIA, a trade association representing the wireless communications industry in the U.S., released this statement:

“The wireless industry has a long history of intense competition, which remains true today: 99% of Americans enjoy three or more choices in mobile providers. With wireless providers locked in a fierce competitive battle, consumers have seen a remarkable decline in wireless prices, with the sticker price falling 45% in the last decade. With 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, America’s wireless industry is now bringing its competitive energy and investment to the home broadband market. In fact Wall Street analysts projects more than 200 million homes will have access to 5G home broadband service by 2025.”

Here’s some additional background you might find helpful - Cable providers have, for years, offered cell service, using U.S. wireless providers’ world-leading networks as the foundation. We have always welcomed those who also view wireless networks and technologies as the dynamic platform for 21st century innovation and growth.

You can read more about the competitive wireless market and how consumers have benefitted in our blog here: https://www.ctia.org/news/blog-more-for-less-the-actual-story-of-the-amazing-decline-in-u-s-wireless-prices”