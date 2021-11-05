Present Pandemic: Consumer Reports finds early holiday shopping deals

If you know someone who still doesn’t have an air fryer, it could be a perfect gift.

Supply chain disruptions have holiday shoppers worried about empty shelves and finding deals. We checked in with the experts at Consumer Reports who say the sales will be there, but the key is not to wait.

“The most important thing to think about this month is to shop early. The earlier you shop the more options you are going to have. We don’t expect prices to get dramatically better towards the end of the month, and if you shop earlier, you’ll have less worry about shipping delays,” explained Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

And if you’re worried about prices dropping after you buy, Consumer Reports suggests you check to see whether the retailer has a price-match guarantee. That way if the price goes down, you might be entitled to a refund of the difference.

With that said, while prices are going to keep changing, Consumer Reports did find some deals available right now on products it recommends and products that often go on discount during the month of November.

Tablet

Consumer Reports found the Lenovo Duet Chromebook tablet on sale for $249 at Amazon. That’s nearly $100 off the original price. It’s also one of Consumer Reports’ top picks for kids because of its parental controls.

Lenovo Duet Chromebook Tablet (WJXT)

Television

“Prices on TVs have gone up a bit this year so the discounts won’t be as big as you might expect around Black Friday. We’re going to see the best deals around larger TVs, that’s 65inch TVs and bigger,” said Gordon.

Consumer Reports found the Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV on sale right now for $1,900 at Best Buy. It’s nearly $1,000 off the original price. Consumer Reports says the family of Samsung QLED 4K TVs have excellent color accuracy, superior deep black levels, and a wide viewing angle.

Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (WJXT)

Wireless headphones

If you’re looking to give a pair of wireless headphones as a gift this year, the JLab JBuds Air true wireless earbuds are now on sale starting at $24 dollars at Amazon and Target. Consumer Reports says this affordable pair of earbuds scores comparably with higher-end brands -- and even outperforms more expensive models for sound quality.

JLab JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds (WJXT)

Vacuum cleaner

You can grab a deal right now on a vacuum cleaner. The Shark Vertex UltraLight corded stick van now costs $240 at Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon. Consumer Reports says the 2.9-pound vacuum aced its tests for carpets, bare floors, and pet hair.

Shark Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum (WJXT)

Air fryer

If you know someone who still doesn’t have an air fryer, it could be a perfect gift. The Dreo Air Fryer now costs $81 at Amazon. And bonus: Consumer Reports says unlike most air fryers, this model is easy to clean.