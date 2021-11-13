Apps for finding cheapest gas in high demand as fuel prices spike

(David Zalubowski,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Gas prices have reached staggering highs in most states.

In Florida, the statewide average is roughly $3.28 per gallon.

According to a new AAA report, 48 million people are expected to hit the road this thanksgiving, despite high prices.

“No matter how much gasoline prices are, people are still going to take that trip,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

If you’re still willing to take the ride, GasBuddy is a good tool to have. The app finds the cheapest gas prices in your area and along your route.

Other recommended apps to save at the pump include:

Drivvo

Waze

Fuelio

Map Quest

U.S. inflation has hit a 30-year high as prices for everything, including gas.

The soaring gas prices have President Joe Biden under pressure to take action.