Shoppers once again braving Black Friday lines around Jacksonville

It's one of the busiest days of the year. Ashlee Schneider, Marketing Director at the St. Johns Town Center, joins us to give advice on how you can get to the store to find those major Black Friday deals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Black Friday is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, across the country people are flocking to stores, hoping to cross items off their lists at a deep discount -- and maybe even pick up something special for themselves.

Lines started to form at 5:30 a.m. at the St. Johns Town Center. News4JAX crews saw lines at Bath & Body Works, Urban Outfitters and Aerie just to name a few.

St. Johns Town Center marketing director Ashlee Schneider suggested shoppers come into the complex through Big Island Drive because it’s the easiest entrance to navigate and there’s plenty of parking.

“Come here early. It’s going to get busy as we get through the day. We want to make sure that everyone can find a parking spot and get what they need,” Schneider said.

One new addition to the town center -- Levi’s -- opened on Thanksgiving Day.