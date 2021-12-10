Did you miss these toy recalls? How to check your gifts are safe before you buy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen toys have been pulled from shelves this year, but you can still find some for sale.

That’s according to researchers who compiled the “Trouble in Toyland” report.

They found that some recalled items were still available on Amazon, but even more were on sites like eBay and Facebook.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission typically recalls toys because of choking hazards.

The Ryan and Rose Eating Utensils, Wee Gallery Wooden Tray Puzzles, Hallmark teethers, Janod Toy Confetti Trumpets, Walgreens Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Set, Battat Infant Teethers and B. toys Firefly Frank Infant Teethers were all recalled this year for that reason.

Lead paint and other chemicals within plastic are other common reasons for recalls. Those are typically linked to counterfeit or knockoff toys.

Before adding an item to your cart, you will want to check saferproducts.gov.

Just type in the name of the toy and you will see every recall that has been connected to that item or brand in general.

If a toy has been recalled in the past, you will want to ask sellers for the model number of the specific toy you are buying.

If they won’t give you that, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group recommends you don’t buy it.