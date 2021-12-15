FTC: How to spot, stop, and report post-disaster scams

If you or someone you know has been affected by the devastating series of tornadoes that roared across Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri, coping with the aftermath is never easy. But when scammers target people just trying to recover, it can be even worse. Here are ways to help you and your neighbors avoid common post-disaster scams.

Be skeptical of anyone promising immediate clean-up and debris removal. Some may quote outrageous prices, demand payment up-front, or lack the skills needed.

Check them out. Before you pay, ask for IDs, licenses, and proof of insurance. Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.

Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash. And never make the final payment until the work is done and you're satisfied.

Guard your personal information. Only scammers will say they're a government official and then demand money or your credit card, bank account, or Social Security number.

Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, that’s probably a scam.

Be wise to rental listing scams. Steer clear of people who tell you to wire money or ask for security deposits or rent before you've met or signed a lease.

Spot disaster-related charity scams. Scammers will often try to make a quick profit from the misfortune of others. Check out the FTC's advice on donating wisely and avoiding charity scams

You can share the 8.5 x 11 infographic, Picking Up the Pieces after a Disaster, and social media image in your community.

Bookmark Dealing with Weather Emergencies. If a weather event or disaster affects you, come back for more tips on recovery and information about your rights. Like all of FTC’s materials, the site is mobile-friendly, so you’ll have ready access to information when and where you need it.

Suspect a scam? Report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Want information on the latest frauds and scams we’re seeing? Sign up for FTC’s consumer alerts.